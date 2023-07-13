JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting begins Friday for the Tennessee House District 3 special general election.

Voters will choose between Republican Timothy Hill and Democrat Lori Love. The winner will serve the remainder of Scotty Campbell’s term, which was cut short by his resignation in April.

Lori Love (left) and Timothy Hill (right).

District 3 spans all of Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.

In Johnson County, voters may cast a ballot at the county election commission office (158 Election Avenue) in Mountain City on Mondays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Carter County voters may vote at the county election commission office (116 Holston Avenue) in Elizabethton on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

In Hawkins County, early voting will be conducted at the Clay Masonic Lodge (111 Hamilton Street) in Church Hill. Votes may be cast Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Sullivan County early voters must also head to their county election commission office (3258 Hwy. 126, Suite 103) in Blountville. Ballots may be cast on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon.

Early voting will continue through July 29. Election Day is on Aug. 3.