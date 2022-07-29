NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting for the August 4 state and federal primary and state and county general election ends Saturday, July 30.

Secretary of State of Tennessee Tre Hargett encourages voters to take advantage of early voting. “There is a long ballot for the August election, and voters should be aware that casting their ballot may take additional time. Tennesseans will likely see shorter wait times during early voting. That’s why I’m encouraging Tennesseans to take advantage of the convenience of early voting to make their voice heard.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day are reminded to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government will be accepted even if expired. Student IDs and out-of-state driver’s licenses will not be accepted.

Early voting and Election Day voting times, polling locations and sample ballots can be found on GoVoteTN.gov or through the GoVoteTN App.