Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting in Tennessee’s presidential primaries will begin on Wednesday.

Voters can cast an early ballot from Wednesday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Before voting, election officials have a few reminders.

“Make sure your information is up to date,” said Jason Booher, the Sullivan County Administrator of Elections. “If you move again, let us know — you can do that online. The other thing is you don’t really have to have that voter registration card, save yourself the time and worry, as long as you’ve got a government-issued photo ID you will be fine.”

Election day is Tuesday, March 3, a day known as “Super Tuesday” due to the number of states holding primaries and caucuses on that date.

