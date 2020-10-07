Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee voters looking to cast their ballots early in the November general election may do so beginning next week.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 14 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 29.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says early voting allows voters to avoid Election Day crowds, an important option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” Hargett said in a news release. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”

Early voting is available Monday through Saturday.

Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID with them. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety is acceptable, but college student IDs are not.

Hargett says all poll officials will be wearing face coverings and be trained in social distancing measures.

Early voting and Election Day polling locations, sample ballots, and more can be found on GoVoteTN.com or the GoVoteTN app.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.