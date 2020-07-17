Early voting begins in Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.

Early voting started Friday and will continue to run Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary, however, has passed.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online. Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote.

This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.