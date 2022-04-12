TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting begins April 13 in Northeast Tennessee. Six of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area will hold primary elections on May 3. Johnson County is the only one that won’t.

Early voting runs Wednesday through April 28. Voters will need to bring a state or federal picture ID to cast their ballot.

Early voting times and locations depend on the county. Washington, Sullivan, Hawkins, Carter and Greene counties are all offering several polling locations during early voting. All Unicoi County voters will cast early ballots at the Election Commission in Erwin.

In Washington County, only the Heritage Center will be open for early voting on April 13, 14, and 16. It will be closed for Good Friday. All other Early Voting locations will open Monday, April 18.

While most counties will stick to electronic ballots, Sullivan County will be using paper ballots this election.

For more on early voting precincts and times, visit your county’s election commission below.

Carter County Election Commission

Greene County Election Commission

Hawkins County Election Commission

Sullivan County Election Commission

Unicoi County Election Commission

Washington County Election Commission

For more information on ID requirements, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website.

To learn more about who is running in each of those six counties, visit Your Local Election HQ on WJHL.com.