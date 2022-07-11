NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The early voting period for Tennessee’s Aug. 4 election begins Friday, July 15.

Early voting will run Monday through Saturday until July 30.

The August ballot will include primary races for governor, U.S. House, state Senate, state House, and state executive committee members and general elections for other state and local positions.

While Republican Gov. Bill Lee is uncontested in the GOP gubernatorial primary, three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination: Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin, and J.B. Smiley Jr. The winner will face Lee and several independent candidates in the November general election.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger is also running uncontested in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, but she will face Democrat Cameron Parsons and two independents – Richard Baker and Matt Makrom – in November.

Polling locations, sample ballots, and more can be found on the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Those who vote early will need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Voters can also find more information on their local election commission’s website: