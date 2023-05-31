JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting for the Tennessee House District 3 special primary election begins Friday.

Republican voters in District 3, which spans all of Johnson and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties, will decide whether Timothy Hill or Stacy Vaughan will advance to the August special general election to face Democrat Lori Love, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the August general election will serve as the permanent replacement for Scotty Campbell, who abruptly resigned in April after Nashville TV station WTVF unearthed an ethics violation and accusations the Mountain City Republican sexually harassed legislative interns.

Three weeks after Campbell’s resignation, the Johnson County Commission tapped Hill to serve as Campbell’s temporary replacement until the special election. Hill previously held the District 3 seat from 2012 to 2020, when he chose not to seek re-election while running for Congress.

Those who don’t vote early in the primary will be able to vote on primary election day on June 22.

The special general election will take place on Aug. 3 with early voting beginning on July 14.

Whoever wins the August election will serve until after the November 2024 election.

When?

Early voting for the primary election runs June 2–17. Election day is June 22.

Each county’s early voting hours can be found below.

Where?

Carter County

Carter County Election Commission Office

116 Holston Avenue, Elizabethton

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon

Hawkins County

Clay Masonic Lodge

111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon

Johnson County

Johnson County Election Commission Office

158 Election Avenue, Mountain City

Monday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to noon

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Election Commission Office

3258 HWY 126, Suite 103, Blountville

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon

Whose on the ballot?

Democratic Primary

Lori Love

Republican Primary

Timothy Hill

Stacy Vaughan

What to bring to the polls

Tennessee voters must bring an acceptable form of ID with them to the polls. The following IDs may be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver’s license with your photo

U.S. passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

U.S. military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are not acceptable.

First-time voters who registered online or by mail and plan to bring an expired ID to the polls must also bring one of the following:

Copy of a current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Another government document that shows the voter’s name and address

More voting information can be found at GoVoteTN.com.