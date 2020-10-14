Early voters experiencing long lines across Tri-Cities on first day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting in Tennessee began on Wednesday, October 14 and lines were out the door across the region.

Voters are reminded to bring valid forms of ID with them to vote. To see exactly what forms of ID qualify, click here.

In Johnson City, lines for early voting at the Princeton Arts Center on Oakland Avenue were seen extending far outside.

Princeton Arts Center

Princeton Arts Center

Princeton Arts Center

Early voters in Kingsport were lined up outside of the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

Photo: Jeff Fleming via Facebook

In Greene County, the line for early voting extended back into the parking lot from the election office.

Greene County Election Office

Greene County Election Office

In Virginia, the registration deadline for voters was extended until October 15 after technical issues caused outages for many state agencies on Tuesday.