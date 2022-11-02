SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the timeframe.

However, local election officials said comparing this election with 2018 does not paint a full picture due to what is on the ballot.

“We had an open governor’s office, and a new governor was being elected,” said Jason Booher, Administrator of Elections for Sullivan County. “It was some national issues that were driving turnout as well, as far as the control of the majority of the Senate and the House.”

According to Booher, comparing this year’s numbers to the 2014 election would be more accurate.

“There was no U.S. Senate race on the ballot and the governor’s race obviously was not there,” said Booher.

While turnout is lower than in 2018, some counties in the region are seeing significant turnout. Sarah Fain, Administrator of Elections in Unicoi County, said it may have to do with some local races.

“Unicoi County has actually done quite good considering we’ve been running first or second in the state in percentage of voter turnout,” said Fain. “We also have a City of Erwin and City of Unicoi elections. So we’ve got aldermen running for several different open seats they are, so I think that’s generating some turnout.”

Voters on Wednesday cited particular races as important reasons for casting their ballots this election.

“I really enjoy voting, I find it’s important to use my voice,” said Sarah Sanders, a Sullivan County voter. “For me, it was being able to choose who the new governor was this year, and also being able to choose my house of representatives.”

Sanders also said it is easier for her to vote early because she has two children who are in school.

“Sometimes, we schedule appointments on voting day because school is out,” said Sanders. “By coming in early means that I don’t miss my chance to go out and vote.”

According to election officials and voters, convenience is a big motivator for many people.

“Unicoi County citizens seem to really enjoy being able to cast their votes early,” said Fain. “It seems like every election, we have like a little bit higher percentage turnout during early voting.”

Below are comparisons of early voting totals in Sullivan and Unicoi counties in 2022, 2018 and 2014:

Sullivan County Early Voting

2022: 16,490 (as of Nov. 1)

2018: 34,661

2014: 15,446

Unicoi County Early Voting

2022: 2,458 (as of Nov. 1)

2018: 4,047

2014: 1,947

