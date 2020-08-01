Dr. Manny Sethi promotes US Senate campaign in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Manny Sethi, a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate race, stopped in Elizabethton on Saturday to further promote his campaign.

The Senate candidate campaigned on the last day of early voting with hopes to snag more votes.

Sethi expressed several of his political stances to News Channel 11 and addressed the political ads of his opponent who is endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

I think my opponent is a good man — the ambassador — unfortunately, he is getting some really bad advice and has decided to take his campaign in an entirely negative directions, spreading mistruths and false accusations. I just don’t believe that people in East Tennessee want that; they want to know what you are going to stand for, what you are going to do to repeal and replace Obamacare, and what you are going to do to take on the Communist Chinese government. What are you going to do to take on this angry mob that’s burning and rioting and looting in the street and calling everybody a racist when you push back? I believe that Tennessee is ready and wants a Christian Conservative outsider in the U.S. Senate. They’re sick of the same-old, same-old, and that’s why my opponent in the establishment of Washington now is spending millions of dollars on attack ads — because they never imagined or believed this moment would come when we actually gave the people of Tennessee a choice. They thought that they were going to hand-select a Washington insider — Mitt Romney’s friend — but instead, what they’re seeing now is that they’re desperate. They’re losing. So, they’re trying to tear another person down with false attacks, and that’s not what we do here in Tennessee. Dr. Manny Sethi

The Senate candidate asked that Tennesseans reflect on their own values while in the voting booth.