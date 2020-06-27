Dr. Manny Sethi opens campaign office in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi opened a regional campaign office in Kingsport Saturday. He is slated to open four more offices statewide over the weekend.

“The grassroots momentum of this campaign is growing,” said Dr. Manny. “This campaign is powered by conservatives all across Tennessee. With seven offices across the state, we’re going to continue to connect with activists from Mountain City to Memphis who are hungry for a conservative to represent our values in the United States Senate.”

More than a dozen people showed up for the Kingsport pit stop.

“This campaign is driven by the best volunteers in the state,” said Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer, Campaign Manager. “As Dr. Manny continues to travel the state, we see that conservatives are hungry for a change to the status quo. We look forward to continuing to grow the team of conservatives who power our campaign, as we work towards victory in 42 days.”