JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week.
Monday, October 17
- When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook
- Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn.
- When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm.
- What: Town Hall
- Where: Langston Center, 315 Elm Street, Johnson City, Tenn.
- When: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- What: Kingsport Education Association Town Hall
- Where: Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.
Tuesday, October 18
- When: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- What: Democratic Resource Center
- Where: 2700 South Roan Street, Suite 440, Johnson City, Tenn.
- When: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- What: ETSU College Dems Student Reception ETSU
- Where: East TN Room, Culp Building, 400 J L Seahorn Road, Johnson City, Tenn.
- When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- What: Meet and Greet
- Where: Kingsport Food City, 2nd Floor Meeting Room, 1205 N Eastman Road, Kingsport, Tenn.
Martin is running against current Republican Governor Bill Lee on the November ballot.
