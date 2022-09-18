JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.
“I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a staggering [amount] of loss as an intensive care unit doctor in the areas that I’ve worked related to COVID and knew that we could do better to take care of one another and I want to take that same healing mentality that same lifelong student mentality to government,” said Dr. Martin while discussing his plans with his supporters in Greene County.
The date, time and locations for his appearances can be found below.
Monday, September 19
What: Hawkins County Democratic Party Lunch at Hale Springs Inn
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 110 W. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37858
What: Carter County Democratic Party Rally at the Carter County Courthouse
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Elizabethton, TN 37643, Visit Bonnie Kate Theater
Tuesday, September 20
What: Tour of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 538
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2404 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601
What: Unicoi County Democratic Party Tour of Mountain Harvest Kitchen
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 105 Unicoi Village Pl Unicoi, TN 37692
What: Johnson County Democratic Party
When: 2:30 .pm. – 3:45 p.m.
Where: Johnson County Center for the Arts 127 College St. Mountain City, TN 37683
What: Johnson County Welcome Center
When: 3:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 716 Shady St. Mountain City, TN 37683