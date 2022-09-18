JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

“I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a staggering [amount] of loss as an intensive care unit doctor in the areas that I’ve worked related to COVID and knew that we could do better to take care of one another and I want to take that same healing mentality that same lifelong student mentality to government,” said Dr. Martin while discussing his plans with his supporters in Greene County.

The date, time and locations for his appearances can be found below.

Monday, September 19

What: Hawkins County Democratic Party Lunch at Hale Springs Inn

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 110 W. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37858

What: Carter County Democratic Party Rally at the Carter County Courthouse

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Elizabethton, TN 37643, Visit Bonnie Kate Theater

Tuesday, September 20

What: Tour of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 538

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2404 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601

What: Unicoi County Democratic Party Tour of Mountain Harvest Kitchen

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 105 Unicoi Village Pl Unicoi, TN 37692

What: Johnson County Democratic Party

When: 2:30 .pm. – 3:45 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Center for the Arts 127 College St. Mountain City, TN 37683

What: Johnson County Welcome Center

When: 3:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 716 Shady St. Mountain City, TN 37683