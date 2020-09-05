Donald J. Trump Boat Parade to kick off at South Holston at 3 p.m.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local boaters banded together to organize a parade in honor and support of President Donald Trump.

The parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the No Wake Zone at Observation Knob Park Boat ramp.

News Channel 11 spoke with the organizer, Mark Vance, who is expecting a large turnout.

“It’s a 33-mile parade,” Vance said. “We’ve talked to a lot of the boat marinas here on South Holston; they say their boaters are getting excited, and they’re decorating their boats and getting ready for it.

“We’re thinking 500 to 600 [attendees]. We know we’ve got people from Florida and South Carolina that’s coming in. We know we’ve got people from Chattanooga, Tennessee coming in.”

Vance said that the overwhelming support stems from a large amount of people uniting behind the 45th U.S. President, especially with the November election around the corner.

“There’s a lot of people,” Vance said. “They want to show their expression of support of Donald Trump for president. They believe in him. I think this is Trump country.”

One of the parade’s participants said this local Donald J. Trump boat parade was inspired by similar parades that kicked off in other parts of the U.S.

“I’ve seen them on TV,” David Hyde said. “I’ve watched them…just the number of boats. They’ve never had one here; I want to be a part of it.”

Hyde believes that the upcoming local parade could knock the other parades out of the park.

“We’ll put more flags,” Hyde said. “We’ve got banners to put on the sides; we’ve got a lot more decorations.”

