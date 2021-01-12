Dickenson Co. Board of Supervisors passes resolution calling for special election to fill state senator’s seat

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors voted Monday night to ask Governor Ralph Northam to call for a special election to fill the Virginia Senate District 38’s vacant state senate seat.

According to Kenady District Representative Shelbie Willis, the board met Monday for a special-called meeting to discuss possible business prospects.

During the meeting, supervisors passed a resolution asking the governor to hold a special election to fill deceased State Senator Ben Chafin’s seat. Chafin passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Willis told News Channel 11 the vote passed unanimously with all five supervisors present.

The meeting was held virtually in honor of Chafin, according to Willis.

Willis said the meeting was the first virtual board of supervisors meeting in the county’s history.

Two candidates have already announced their intent to run for the vacant seat.

Dickenson County Deputy Sheriff Jony Baker announced he would be campaigning for the seat on January 7.

Lebanon Town Council member Elijah Leonard made a formal announcement to launch his campaign to represent the 38th district on Tuesday.