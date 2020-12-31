Diana Harshbarger announces intent to object Electoral College vote certification

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Congresswoman-elect Diana Harshbarger has announced she plans to challenge the certification of the Electoral College votes in certain states.

Harshbarger said in a statement that she will support an objection to the certification of votes in states she said failed to count “all legal ballots.”

In her statement, Harshbarger said she signed a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding the importance of a free and fair presidential election.

You can read Harshbarger’s complete statement below:

“On January 6th, when the 117th Congress convenes for the Joint Session, I will support an objection to the certification of the Electoral College vote for the states that failed to count all legal ballots. Earlier this month, I joined many of my freshmen colleagues in signing a letter to Speaker Pelosi that highlighted the importance of guaranteeing every U.S. citizen’s right to vote in a free and fair election and that being key to protecting our Constitutional Republic.



“I believe it is the duty of Congress to ensure that right. Multiple states are engaged in litigation and thousands of witnesses have submitted sworn affidavits of reported fraud related to the 2020 presidential election. Our constituents demand that these reported gross violations of our elections process are investigated seriously with the intent of restoring confidence in our electoral process.”