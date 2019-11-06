Democrats flip control of Virginia Senate; control of House still unknown

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats have taken control of the state Senate for the first time in five years.

Democrats flipped the Senate on Tuesday. Control of the state House is still unknown as officials continue to count votes in key races.

Of four states having legislative elections this year, Virginia is the only one where control of the statehouse is up for grabs.

Prior to the election, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.

Democrats are hoping to take total control of the statehouse and Executive Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.

Voter animosity toward President Donald Trump has powered Democratic gains in Virginia in recent elections.

