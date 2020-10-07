Democratic Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw opens Johnson City campaign office

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw opened a campaign office in Johnson City on Wednesday.

Bradshaw traveled to Johnson City to open the new office located on West Market Street.

The Memphis-native told News Channel 11 that her campaign is aggressively working on making sure people head to the polls this November.

“This area has a lot of non-voters, and I have been out talking to them and bringing them into this process and welcoming them in this process so they can get involved in shaping their communities to be healthy and safe,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw will face Republican Bill Hagerty and several independent candidates in the November election.

Early voting begins next week in Tennessee.