Democratic Party challengers for U.S. Senate and congressional seats in Tennessee stump for votes in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pair of Democratic Party hopefuls seeking seats in Tennessee spent Saturday stumping for votes in the region.

Blair Walshingham and Marquita Bradshaw were at the Sevier County Fair earlier today, speaking with voters ahead of November’s election.

Walshingham is challenging Republican Diana Harshbarger to fill the First Congressional seat being left by the retiring Dr. Phil Roe (R). Bradshaw is challenging Republican Bill Hagerty for the U.S. Senate seat being left by Lamar Alexander (R).

The following was posted to Walsingham’s Facebook campaign page:

“I’m having a great time at the Sevier County Fair today with Marquita Bradshaw. I stopped by the Republican table. I don’t think a Democratic candidate has ever talked to them before! Seemed like they were a little surprised. Conversations have to start somewhere, and I’m willing to take the first steps to build relationships across party lines. Don’t worry Sevier County conservatives. I’m here. I’m listening. If I’m elected, your voice will matter and my door will always be open to you. I may run on a party ticket, but my service is to everyone in the district. That’s really important to me. If you couldn’t make it today, stop by tomorrow, Sunday September 6 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM.”