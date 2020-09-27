Democratic candidate for US Senate Marquita Bradshaw responds to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release Saturday, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw responded to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination.
While expected, today’s Supreme Court nomination is a stunning example of flagrant hypocrisy on the part of this administration and those who support it. If Mitch McConnell rushes through this confirmation process, as he has promised he will do, rest assured, I will help lead the charge to expand the number of justices on the bench, in order to restore a system of balanced justice to our nation’s highest court.Marquita Bradshaw