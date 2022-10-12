Dr. Jason Martin answers a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will hold a public town hall next week in Johnson City.

The event will take place Monday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm Street.

Members of the public are invited to ask questions and have a conversation with the candidate.

Martin is a physician from Nashville who is running against Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.