Democrat Blair Walsingham reports surge in donations in 1st District Congressional race

Johnson City, Tenn (WJHL) – Democratic first district Congressional candidate Blair Walsingham says her campaign is experiencing a surge in donations.

Thursday, a campaign spokesman told News Channel 11 that Walsingham has raised more than $125,000 so far in the third quarter of the year, more than triple the amount raised from donors in the second quarter of 2020.

And the campaign says most of its contributions came from almost 3,000 donors who’ve contributed an average of $26 each.

“That’s amazing, and that’s a path to victory,” said Ian Ratner, Walsingham’s Campaign Manager. “We’ve got a candidate here in upper East Tennessee, Blair Walsingham, like none we’ve ever seen before. She’s breaking stereotypes. She’s breaking down barriers. And she’s breaking fundraising records.”

According to federal election records, Walsingham raised $40,516 between February 25th and June 30th.

Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger reported $1.47 million in contributions during roughly the same time period, most of that from the candidate herself or her family.

Waslingham said the money represents a surge in grassroot support.

“People are excited to have real representation, someone who is not just listening, but coming up with policies that respond to their needs,” Walsingham said. “It’s clear that voters here are eager for leadership and that shows in the staggering increase in donations. I have zero corporate PACS backing me, so this is what a grassroots, people centered campaign looks like.”

Independent candidate Steve Holder said he’s spent less than $100 on his campaign.

The election is on November 3rd.