JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eight-term incumbent Republican state Sen. Rusty Crowe faces his first Democratic opponent in 12 years, and campaign finance details reveal Democrat Kate Craig has received significant financial support.

Through Nov. 1, Craig had raised $102,622. Crowe had raised $72,050, but he also entered 2022 with a war chest of $115,241.

Campaign disclosures show that while the source of their funds differs significantly — Craig’s money has come mostly from individual donors and Crowe’s mostly from political action committees — both campaigns have attempted to court voters primarily through direct mail.

Challenger Kate Craig has raised more than eight times as much from individual donors as Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Tennessee 3rd District Senate race.

Kate Craig has raised about 30% more than Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe due to a large edge in donations from individuals.

Incumbent Senator Rusty Crowe has outraised challenger Kate Craig by a nearly 4-1 margin in donations from PACs and organizations.

Craig, a Johnson City Democrat, lists a total of 270 separate individual donors just in her itemized donations. Those people have donated a total of $60,617.76, or an average of about $225.

Kristin Langston is Craig’s campaign treasurer and said the individual donations — more than 550 when non-itemized donations of less than $50 are included — stand in clear contrast to Crowe’s funding.

“We’ve exceeded our campaign goals throughout the campaign and we’ve actually outraised Rusty Crowe in each quarter,” Langston said.

Craig has focused a good amount of messaging on tying Crowe to Ballad Health, which she refers to consistently in her literature as “the medical monopoly.” Crowe chairs the Senate Health Committee and was involved in the passage of legislation that enabled the merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance to form Ballad in 2018.

“When we’ve made fundraising calls, when we’ve been at doors and texting, just you name it, it is the first issue that people cite,” Craig said, adding that she believes it has “been one of the top factors” in the amount of campaign donations she’s received.

Craig’s records also show $16,025 coming from organizations, including $9,000 from the Washington County Democratic Party.

Crowe’s reports show the bulk of his support coming through political action committees. He raised $10,100 from a total of nine individual donors. Almost two-thirds of that total came from people outside the state.

Much of his remaining funds have come from PACs, with health care related organizations providing the largest portion. Easily identifiable healthcare PACs accounted for $29,000 of the total.

In a statement, Crowe wrote he was “proud and excited about the response and support I’m getting from groups here at home and all over Tennessee.”

Crowe earlier told News Channel 11 he has been endorsed by the Tennessee Education Association, Tennessee’s Firefighters Association, and the National Federation of Independent Business, among others.

Crowe also said nurses, other health-related organizations and “many other groups and individuals” have supported his campaign for a ninth term.

“I appreciate their confidence as I represent them all in the Tennessee Senate,” Crowe wrote.

Direct mail tops spending for both

Before the final push, the largest spending amounts in both Crowe and Craig’s campaigns went to direct mail.

Crowe, who had spent $79,367 as of the end of October, put $39,991 into two separate October payments for mailing.

The incumbent’s second-largest spending was actually for fundraising and campaign strategy — $8,880 to Rachel Barrett and Co. for fundraising and another $5,000 to political strategist Chip Saltsman. Crowe also spent slightly over $1,000 for a Nashville fundraising dinner in July.

The front of a Rusty Crowe campaign mailer.

The back side of a Rusty Crowe campaign mailer.

The front of a Kate Craig campaign mailer.

The back side of a Kate Craig mailer.

Craig’s spending through Oct. 31 was $81,690.36. That included $36,120 for direct mail in October.

Craig also spent roughly $6,000 for campaign workers. She reported spending slightly more than $5,000 for signs and $4,200 with “Get Geofencing” for social media ads. Her campaign also paid about $5,500 for “professional services” from several individual vendors.

Crowe’s mailers have generally leaned on his years of experience and his conservative bona fides. A recent one calls him “A strong voice for East Tennessee in the State Senate” and a “True East Tennessee Conservative.”

Craig’s messaging has contrasted her stand on issues with Crowe’s and gone so far as to define the race as one pitting “Common Sense” and “Corruption.” One mailer touts her support for Medicaid expansion and her opposition to Ballad.

It also says Crowe has taken PAC money from charter school organizations and “underfunds our public schools, and attacks our teachers.” The mailer does not cite a specific instance of Crowe attacking teachers or of any votes tied to the claim of underfunding schools.

She contrasts that with a refusal to accept charter school PAC funds and a commitment to “fully funding our public schools and supporting our teachers.”

The last time Crowe faced a Democratic opponent, he defeated T.K. Owens in 2010 and won 81.5% of the vote. Owens’s campaign finance reports showed him raising $0 in that race.