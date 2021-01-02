Del. Lee Carter announces run for Virginia governor

MANASASS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker has announced he’s running for governor.

Del. Lee Carter made the announcement Friday that he would seek the Democratic nomination.

Carter was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

He has introduced legislation to reform the workers’ compensation system, allow teachers to strike in the state, repeal the anti-worker “right to work” law, legalize cannabis, end cash bail, and abolish the death penalty.

Measures Carter has sponsored that have been signed into law include the establishment of worker cooperatives as legal entities in Virginia, and a $50/month cap on copays for insulin products, which goes into effect Friday.

