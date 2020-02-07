Deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s presidential primary is Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s presidential primary is fast approaching.

Monday, Feb. 10 is the last day Virginians can register to vote or update their existing registration information ahead of the March 3 presidential primary.

Those wishing to cast a ballot in the primary can register online or by visiting their local voter registration office.

Time is running out to register to vote in the March 3rd Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary. The deadline is Monday, Feb. 10th. Go to https://t.co/8lKMZ9rlj5 now and be #ReadyToVote. #VAElection2020 #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/vB8MpCUaXx — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) February 7, 2020

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Democrats are the only party holding a presidential primary in Virginia on March 3. Republicans chose to select delegates to their national convention at a state convention.

Click here to view a list of candidates who will appear on ballots statewide.

