Deadline of March 3 set for Bristol, Va. candidates to file paperwork for May election

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local candidates wishing to be on the ballot for seats in Bristol, Virginia must have their qualifying paperwork submitted by March 3 in order to appear on ballots on May 5.

According to Director of Elections & General Registrar Penny Limburg, there are two seats up for election on both the Bristol, Virginia City Council and School Board.

Packets for candidates are available at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration and can also be found online by clicking here.

If you have any questions regarding candidacy and the paperwork required, visit city hall located at 300 Lee Street or call 276-645-7318.