Daniel Gade wins GOP primary in Virginia’s U.S. Senate race

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Daniel Gade won the Republican primary in Virginia’s U.S. Senate race and will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this November.

Gade received about 67 percent of the vote while his two opponents, Alissa Baldwin and Thomas Speciale II received about 18 percent and 14 percent respectively.

Gade is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with more than 20 years of military service. He was injured twice during Operation Iraqi Freedom, with the second injury resulting in the amputation of his right leg. Two Purple Hearts are among the decorations he has received.

Currently a professor at American University in Washington D.C., Gade graduated from West Point in 1997 and has a doctorate in public administration and policy.

Warner ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Click here for the latest election news and results.