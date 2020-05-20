Crowe names Ramsey, Lundberg to congressional campaign staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Sen. Rusty Crowe announced Wednesday that former Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and State Sen. Jon Lundberg have joined his congressional campaign.

Ramsey will serve as chair and Lundberg as co-chair of Crowe’s campaign for the First Congressional District seat that is being vacated by Rep. Phil Roe, who announced his retirement in January.

“I’m honored to have Lt. Gov. Ramsey and Sen. Lundberg endorsing me and co-chairing my campaign,” Crowe said. “I’m really, really proud of that. We’ve worked really hard to put Tennessee on top, really hard, using those good ole Tennessee principals, as Ron said, of lower taxes, less government, personal responsibility, faith, and family.”

“We’ve got to take those principals to D.C.,” Crowe added. “D.C. needs a good dose of Tennessee and that is so important right now.”

The First Congressional District race is a crowded one. More than a dozen Republicans, three Democrats, and one independent have filed petitions.

State and federal primary elections will take place in Tennessee on Thursday, August 6.

