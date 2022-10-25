JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Longtime District 3 state Sen. Rusty Crowe (R) is facing Kate Craig (D) on the November ballot.

Crowe has held the District 3 State seat since 1990. For Craig, this is her first time running for public office. Crowe said his longevity makes him the ideal candidate.

“The knowledge, background, and experience that I’ve gained all these years in the Senate, really help me solve the problems that my constituents have,” said Crowe.

Craig said it is time for a change.

What do the candidates believe makes them qualified?

Crowe said his longevity in office and experience in wound care programs make him a qualified candidate. Splitting the time between Nashville and Northeast Tennessee has helped in building relationships in the legislature and community.

“For the last 15 or so years, I’ve been coordinating and developing programs to help patients that have problem wounds,” Crowe said. “Wound care and hyperbaric medicine, so they don’t have to be amputated, and they can tweak and save their limbs. So I’ve done that for many, many years first with Shared Health Services, then with Mountain States Health Alliance, and now with Ballad Health.”

Craig said her personal experiences in navigating the health care system and her work with non-profits make her a qualified candidate.

“In 2006, I helped collect data for the National Hunger study,” said Craig. “And because I worked for the Second Harvest Food Bank, and I talked with people in our community who were making decisions between food and housing between food and medicine, this is in 2006. Rusty was 16 years into his term and this is still something that is deeply affecting our community.”

What is the most important issue in this race?

Crowe said the biggest issues in this campaign are about children, specifically passing legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state and making changes to education.

“Parents’ involvement with their children,” said Crowe. “We’re not burning books, as my opponent has said, what we’re doing is making sure that all the books that our kids are reading and have access to in school or on the internet, so people can see them so parents can know whether or not they’re age-appropriate for their children.”

Crowe is referring to the recently passed “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” which requires each public school to maintain lists of materials available in the school’s library collection and post the list on the school’s website. Crowe said parents should have a say in the material their children have access to read and that he has personally volunteered to help teachers catalog their libraries.

Craig said there are other ways for parents to be involved in their children’s education.

“Parents are always welcome to be involved in their kid’s education,” said Craig. “To go meet with the teachers to be part of the PTA and quite frankly, to run for school board. So there’s every opportunity to be a part of and to be involved in your child’s education. So to act as if that’s that there’s been a barrier is just not true.”

As for what Craig identified as her biggest issues in the campaign, she cited housing and access to affordable health care.

“To increase affordable health care here,” said Craig. “Something that we haven’t seen because of our medical monopoly, where we’ve seen our access to care go down, and health care costs go up and we deserve better.”

Craig said after a 2013 motorcycle accident, she got first-hand experience with the health care system and overwhelming medical bills.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Crowe said he wants to keep “Tennessee, Tennessee”, maintaining fiscal management (US News ranked Tennessee first in the nation for long-term fiscal stability), and low tax on personal income. He also pointed to his conservative agenda.

“My agenda is a conservative, Christian common sense agenda that has Tennessee on top,” Crowe said. “We have spent much of our time in Nashville, trying to stop the social, the socialistic Cultural Marxism that we see coming from Washington D.C. that they’re trying to impose on our state.”

When asked which policies he was referring to, Crowe cited the need to pass legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors and the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022”.

For Craig, she said her fresh perspective opposed to the long-term incumbent sets her apart.

“I understand the struggle of everybody who’s looking for jobs, affordable housing,” said Craig. “That I support our public schools and our teachers. I understand what it’s like to have health care needs and need treatment and to navigate this system.”

Reproductive rights and women’s health

A big divide between the two candidates is reproductive rights. Craig said she will push to overturn Tennessee’s abortion laws and address maternal health issues in the state.

“Our maternal mortality rate and our infant maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the nation,” said Craig. “We’re the seventh highest in the nation for teen pregnancy, and we have no help for people that are going through these situations.”

The CDC ranked Tennessee 14 in the country for infant mortality rates and 7th for teen pregnancy.

Craig said she would work with community organizations to offer support to help mothers navigate pregnancy and parenthood.

Crowe strongly supported the near-total abortion ban, now he said he wants to support resources for mothers and address issues with adoption and foster services.

“We’re going to really help those faith-based organizations that are there to help be better at helping the state is going to help with that,” said Crowe. “We just need to make sure that those mothers know that we’re there to help them in any way they need. We need to be teaching abstinence, we need to be teaching about contraception.”

Elections and term-limits

Both addressed issues with our current election system. Crowe, a 32-year incumbent in his position, cited term limits.

“I have always been for term limits for Congress and pleased to vote for term limits for state Senate and state House if the people want us to have term limits,” said Crowe.

Craig said there is a better shot at getting new voices into office by addressing other issues.

“I would like to see campaign finance report reform and address gerrymandering,” Craig said. “I think that that will get a better turn because we do need new voices in office.”

Access to healthcare and Medicaid

Craig said there needs to be expanded access to medical care in Northeast Tennessee, calling Ballad a monopoly.

“A great example is that Karing Hearts is trying to open up a cath lab here,” Craig said. “They were approved for a certificate of need recently and they cite the fact that there is a patient need and a patient need for affordable care options. Who is at the heart of appealing that decision with the state? It’s Ballad. Ballad is citing that they would have struggled with, they would struggle to operate if they had competition.”

Crowe said there is no lack of medical access in the community.

“Our community is very, very fortunate,” Crowe said. “We have several free clinics ETSU has a great clinic.”

He went on to say Craig has misconstrued his connection to Ballad.

“My opponent tries to focus on the fact that I contract with Ballad Health, to do what I do for the patients that I serve,” Crowe said. “I’ve worked in this wound care and hyperbaric medicine for many, many years before Ballad Health was even thought of…I’m not a Ballad employee, I contract with Ballad.”

Beyond health care access, Craig said she would like to see Medicaid expanded. She said Crowe has had time to expand access. Crowe said he supports expanding Medicaid access in Tennessee.

