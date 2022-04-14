NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Washington County Democratic Party chair Kate Craig has filed paperwork to run against Republican Sen. Rusty Crowe in Tennessee Senate District 3.

Both Craig and Crowe have filed petitions with the Tennessee Secretary of State.

Craig announced her candidacy Thursday on Twitter.

Crowe announced his bid for re-election back in December. The Johnson City Republican was first elected to represent District 3 in 1990 and was re-elected to his eighth term in 2018’s election.

State Senate primary elections will be held on Aug. 4 with the general election set for Nov. 8.