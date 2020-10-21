Court keeps Tennessee 1st time voter change pending appeal

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First-time voters in Tennessee will not have to appear in person to cast a ballot for the November election while an appeals court considers whether to reverse the change.

In a 3-0 ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel declined the state’s effort to get the in-person requirement back in place while the court mulls the case.

The decision keeps the change in place as the Oct. 27 deadline to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee approaches.

The law that has been blocked usually requires first-time voters to vote in person or show ID at the local election office to vote by mail.