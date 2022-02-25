ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections incoming to Unicoi County, election officials have released a preliminary list of those running for office.

Below are lists of those who have returned their petition to the Unicoi County Election Commission, but final verification from local affiliated parties are still needed so there may be members removed from the running:

First United State Judicial District

Circuit Court Judge 2

Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R

Suzanne Cook – R

County Positions

County Mayor

Garland “Bubba” Evely – R

Bralen Diamond – I

Commissioner District 1

James D. “Doc” Bailey – R

Jamie Harris – R

Tim Lingerfelt – R

Page Sifford – R

Loren Thomas – R

Commission District 2

Brian D. Delp – R

Wayne Edwards – R

Jason Harris – R

Commission District 3

Stephen Hendrix – R

John W. Mosley – R

Cody Scott – R

General Sessions Judge

Mitch Manuel – R

Joseph David Shults – R

Sheriff

Mike Adams – R

Michael K. Hensley – R

Robert Bryan McCurry – R

County Clerk

Mitzi Bowen – R

Patty Tredway – R

Constable District 3