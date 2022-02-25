ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections incoming to Unicoi County, election officials have released a preliminary list of those running for office.
Below are lists of those who have returned their petition to the Unicoi County Election Commission, but final verification from local affiliated parties are still needed so there may be members removed from the running:
First United State Judicial District
Circuit Court Judge 2
- Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R
- Suzanne Cook – R
County Positions
County Mayor
- Garland “Bubba” Evely – R
- Bralen Diamond – I
Commissioner District 1
- James D. “Doc” Bailey – R
- Jamie Harris – R
- Tim Lingerfelt – R
- Page Sifford – R
- Loren Thomas – R
Commission District 2
- Brian D. Delp – R
- Wayne Edwards – R
- Jason Harris – R
Commission District 3
- Stephen Hendrix – R
- John W. Mosley – R
- Cody Scott – R
General Sessions Judge
- Mitch Manuel – R
- Joseph David Shults – R
Sheriff
- Mike Adams – R
- Michael K. Hensley – R
- Robert Bryan McCurry – R
County Clerk
- Mitzi Bowen – R
- Patty Tredway – R
Constable District 3
- Jay Elliott – R
- Timmy Lewis – R