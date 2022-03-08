CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections in Carter County, Tennessee, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for the county’s May 3 party primary.

You can find a breakdown of candidates below, in the order that their petition was filed with Carter County Election authorities:

Judicial District 1

Circuit Court Judge II

Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R

Suzanne Cook – R

County Mayor

Patricia A. Woody – R

Danny R. Ward – R

Michael Wayne Ensor – R

County Commission

District 1

Willie L Campbell – R

Steven Mark Blevins – R

Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R

Nicholas D. Holder – R

Robert Vann Acuff – R

District 2

Nancy J. Brown – R

Julie A. Guinn – R

District 3

Bradley N. Johnson – R

Angela Dawn Odom – R

Robert S. Burrough – R

District 4

Danny W. Deal – R

Gary L. Kemp – R

Jerry L. Proffitt – R

Michael Richard Roberts Jr. – R

District 5

Ginger C. Holdren – R

Lisa C. Childress – R

District 6

Richard T. Smith – R

Donnie C. Cable – R

Patricia S. Duffield – R

Gary W. Bailey – R

District 7

Aaron Vaughn Frazier – R

Jason D. Rasnick – R

Daniel J. McInturff – R

District 8

Thomas Edwin Proffitt – R

Cody A McQueen – R

Trustee

Aaron C. Greer – R

Chad K. Lewis – R

Travis W. Hill – R

Andrew C. Wetzel II – R

Jeffery Guinn – R

Larry L. Adams – R

Sheriff

William M. Fraley – R

Thomas E. Smith – R

Dexter G. Lunceford – R

Kimmie L. Birchfield – R

County Clerk

Mary Ruth Gouge – R

Randall Wayne Jenkins – R

School Board

District 2

Garry Gene Oaks – R

Christopher L. Hitechew – R

District 7

Creola F. Miller – R

Terry E. Hubbard – R

Constable

District 1

Willie L. Campbell – R

Steven Mark Blevins – R

Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R

Nicholas D. Holder – R

Robert Vann Acuff – R

District 3

Scott C. Whaley – R

Jerry L. Miller – R

District 4

Harvey A. Shaffer – R

James Wesley Winchester – R

Jason E. Jones – R

Nicole Lynn Pate – R

District 5

Mark. I Carrier – R

Larry M. Presnell Jr. – R

District 6

James T. Bowers – R

Johnny C. Henson Jr. – R

Brian Lane Keener – R

Bobby D. Trivette – R

District 7