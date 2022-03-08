CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections in Carter County, Tennessee, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for the county’s May 3 party primary.

You can find a breakdown of candidates below, in the order that their petition was filed with Carter County Election authorities:

Judicial District 1

Circuit Court Judge II

  • Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R
  • Suzanne Cook – R

County Mayor

  • Patricia A. Woody – R
  • Danny R. Ward – R
  • Michael Wayne Ensor – R

County Commission

District 1

  • Willie L Campbell – R
  • Steven Mark Blevins – R
  • Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R
  • Nicholas D. Holder – R
  • Robert Vann Acuff – R

District 2

  • Nancy J. Brown – R
  • Julie A. Guinn – R

District 3

  • Bradley N. Johnson – R
  • Angela Dawn Odom – R
  • Robert S. Burrough – R

District 4

  • Danny W. Deal – R
  • Gary L. Kemp – R
  • Jerry L. Proffitt – R
  • Michael Richard Roberts Jr. – R

District 5

  • Ginger C. Holdren – R
  • Lisa C. Childress – R

District 6

  • Richard T. Smith – R
  • Donnie C. Cable – R
  • Patricia S. Duffield – R
  • Gary W. Bailey – R

District 7

  • Aaron Vaughn Frazier – R
  • Jason D. Rasnick – R
  • Daniel J. McInturff – R

District 8

  • Thomas Edwin Proffitt – R
  • Cody A McQueen – R

Trustee

  • Aaron C. Greer – R
  • Chad K. Lewis – R
  • Travis W. Hill – R
  • Andrew C. Wetzel II – R
  • Jeffery Guinn – R
  • Larry L. Adams – R

Sheriff

  • William M. Fraley – R
  • Thomas E. Smith – R
  • Dexter G. Lunceford – R
  • Kimmie L. Birchfield – R

County Clerk

  • Mary Ruth Gouge – R
  • Randall Wayne Jenkins – R

School Board

District 2

  • Garry Gene Oaks – R
  • Christopher L. Hitechew – R

District 7

  • Creola F. Miller – R
  • Terry E. Hubbard – R

Constable

District 1

  • Willie L. Campbell – R
  • Steven Mark Blevins – R
  • Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R
  • Nicholas D. Holder – R
  • Robert Vann Acuff – R

District 3

  • Scott C. Whaley – R
  • Jerry L. Miller – R

District 4

  • Harvey A. Shaffer – R
  • James Wesley Winchester – R
  • Jason E. Jones – R
  • Nicole Lynn Pate – R

District 5

  • Mark. I Carrier – R
  • Larry M. Presnell Jr. – R

District 6

  • James T. Bowers – R
  • Johnny C. Henson Jr. – R
  • Brian Lane Keener – R
  • Bobby D. Trivette – R

District 7

  • Robert Chris Carroll – R
  • Kenneth R. Potter – R