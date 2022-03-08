CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With multiple contested elections in Carter County, Tennessee, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for the county’s May 3 party primary.
You can find a breakdown of candidates below, in the order that their petition was filed with Carter County Election authorities:
Judicial District 1
Circuit Court Judge II
- Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis – R
- Suzanne Cook – R
County Mayor
- Patricia A. Woody – R
- Danny R. Ward – R
- Michael Wayne Ensor – R
County Commission
District 1
- Willie L Campbell – R
- Steven Mark Blevins – R
- Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R
- Nicholas D. Holder – R
- Robert Vann Acuff – R
District 2
- Nancy J. Brown – R
- Julie A. Guinn – R
District 3
- Bradley N. Johnson – R
- Angela Dawn Odom – R
- Robert S. Burrough – R
District 4
- Danny W. Deal – R
- Gary L. Kemp – R
- Jerry L. Proffitt – R
- Michael Richard Roberts Jr. – R
District 5
- Ginger C. Holdren – R
- Lisa C. Childress – R
District 6
- Richard T. Smith – R
- Donnie C. Cable – R
- Patricia S. Duffield – R
- Gary W. Bailey – R
District 7
- Aaron Vaughn Frazier – R
- Jason D. Rasnick – R
- Daniel J. McInturff – R
District 8
- Thomas Edwin Proffitt – R
- Cody A McQueen – R
Trustee
- Aaron C. Greer – R
- Chad K. Lewis – R
- Travis W. Hill – R
- Andrew C. Wetzel II – R
- Jeffery Guinn – R
- Larry L. Adams – R
Sheriff
- William M. Fraley – R
- Thomas E. Smith – R
- Dexter G. Lunceford – R
- Kimmie L. Birchfield – R
County Clerk
- Mary Ruth Gouge – R
- Randall Wayne Jenkins – R
School Board
District 2
- Garry Gene Oaks – R
- Christopher L. Hitechew – R
District 7
- Creola F. Miller – R
- Terry E. Hubbard – R
Constable
District 1
- Willie L. Campbell – R
- Steven Mark Blevins – R
- Kenneth Jon Fitzgerald – R
- Nicholas D. Holder – R
- Robert Vann Acuff – R
District 3
- Scott C. Whaley – R
- Jerry L. Miller – R
District 4
- Harvey A. Shaffer – R
- James Wesley Winchester – R
- Jason E. Jones – R
- Nicole Lynn Pate – R
District 5
- Mark. I Carrier – R
- Larry M. Presnell Jr. – R
District 6
- James T. Bowers – R
- Johnny C. Henson Jr. – R
- Brian Lane Keener – R
- Bobby D. Trivette – R
District 7
- Robert Chris Carroll – R
- Kenneth R. Potter – R