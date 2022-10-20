JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the most powerful Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House is working to get a Tri-Cities congresswoman re-elected.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana campaigned for Rep. Diana Harshbarger at a private fundraising event Thursday night.

News Channel 11 spoke with both of them about their push to have Republicans regain control of Congress and what their plans are if they do.

“Immediately start bringing bills to the house floor to address inflation,” Scalise said. “The higher costs that everybody is paying for, grocery items, for gasoline at the pump, energy costs that are going up. We’ll bring bills to secure the border. We’re going to bring a parents’ bill of rights.”

“We can put some policies in place that will take this country forward,” Harshbarger said. “That’s the whole point of being there, do our job.”

Harshbarger will face Democrat Cameron Parsons and independent candidates Richard Baker and Matt Makrom in the November mid-term general election. Early voting in Tennessee runs through Nov. 3.