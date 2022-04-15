(WJHL) – It’s an election year, which means incumbents are looking to hold onto their seats while new blood throws their hat in the ring of public service.

One hot race in 2020 was for the Congressional seat in the First District, replacing long-time Congressman Phil Roe. Two years later, that same seat is once again sparking conversation.

Republican Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger currently holds the seat and is running for re-election. According to state documents, those challenging her this year consist of Democratic candidate Cameron Parsons and Republican challenger Chuck Miller.

However, according to the Tennessee GOP, Miller’s status as a Republican is currently in question and for the time being, he’s off the ballot.

Miller is a Greene County native, and this is his second time running for Congress. He ran alongside a busy field of candidates in 2020. Miller filed with the state, meeting the required deadlines to get on the ballot until he found out the Tennessee GOP had removed him.

Miller said the news came as a shock to him. He told News Channel 11 he received the call at 4:50 p.m. on the day of the deadline stating he needed to pay his registration fee to the party amounting in $2,500 by 5 p.m.

The guideline regarding registration fees was passed in 2021, meaning this is the first election cycle they’ve been in effect. While it’s new to Tennessee this year, it’s not an entirely new concept.

“In terms of the nation, we were the 34th of 50 states to require candidate registration fees. Years in the past, we would have to adjudicate all this without any support of our candidates, so I think it’s a great opportunity for candidates to support the organizations that they’re wishing to represent,” said the Chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, Scott Golden.

Golden said it’s clearly outlined in section 9 of their bylaws referring to candidate requirements:

A. Any individual who is actively involved in the Tennessee Republican Party, his County Republican Party, or any recognized auxiliary organization of either; and 181197.1 resides and is registered to vote in said county; and either

B. Any individual who has voted in at least three (3) of the four (4) most recent Statewide Republican primary elections; or

C. Any individual who is vouched for in writing (to the satisfaction of the decision-makers defined herein) as a bona fide Republican by an officer of the TRP or a member of the CEC, excluding SEC members, of the County and/or District where said individual resides. The decision-makers defined herein may require additional verification that said the individual is indeed a bona fide Republican.

D. Any individual seeking elective office as a Republican candidate will be required to submit to the TRP the following fees prior to the applicable filing deadline for the office being sought.

Below are the registration fees associated with each office:

Governor – $5,000

U.S. Senate – $5,000

U.S. Congress – $2,500

Tennessee State Senate – $1,000

Tennessee State Representative – $500

District Attorney and Public Defender – $500

State Executive Committee – $100

Countywide Elected Offices – $100

County Commission and Constable – $25

Miller said he plans on running whether he is officially on the ballot or not. “What I plan on doing is running anyhow so that everybody hears what I have to say and they can write my name on the ballot, that’s their right,” he said.

Due to current rules in place, Miller is unable to switch his party affiliation to Independent at this time.

Although he has been removed, Miller can be put back on the ballot if he pays the fee by Thursday, April 21 at noon. This grace period is fairly new according to Golden and was put in place by legislation passed in 2019.

“The candidates themselves have a week to rectify whatever is wrong in their bona fide standards, and this Thursday we will either restore them to the ballot if they’ve met all the standards or they will be removed and not allowed to run,” said Golden.

When asked if he would pay the fee before the deadline and become eligible to run as a Republican, Miller said he hasn’t made up his mind yet.

“My initial response is ‘no way I would give them $2,500.’ It’s going to require a little thought and they didn’t even tell me I had the option to pay more money. They said ‘if you don’t give it to me in five minutes, sorry about your luck,'” Miller said.

Golden told News Channel 11 there are certain exceptions when it comes to the registration cost. For instance, you don’t have to pay if the seat in question is not currently occupied by a Republican. He also said prior to filing, there were options for assistance.

“Any candidate can ask for redress from our political committee if it was too much of a hardship for them to support the party and do their run,” said Golden.

He said the first step in running as a Republican in Tennessee should be calling and checking in with the governing party to make sure you meet and achieve all requirements. That way, a candidate is clear on the expectations of running.

Golden said Miller was notified via certified mail, phone calls and email regarding his removal and how to fix it by paying the one-time fee.

According to Golden, this election cycle 25 candidates in the local primary and 34 more in the state and federal primaries have been removed. He said over 60% of those removed candidates made adjustments in order to return back to the ballot.