KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local congressional candidate pleaded guilty Friday morning to misdemeanor perjury in Sullivan County.

A judge sentenced Nichole Williams to 11 months and 29 days of probation.

That sentence came after Williams filled out paperwork to run for Tennessee’s first congressional district house seat and gave an address that was not accurate.

Williams described the incident as an honest mistake and said she had just moved and gave the address that was on her drivers license.