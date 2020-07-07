Club for Growth endorses Timothy Hill for Congress

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Club for Growth, an organization promoting limited government and pro-growth economics, has endorsed Timothy Hill’s bid for Congress in Tennessee’s First District.

Club President David McIntosh said in a release, “I am confident that Rep. Hill will be a great pro-growth Congressman for Tennessee who will be a principled leader on key issues like reducing government spending, cutting taxes, and fighting for term limits.”

Timothy Hill responded in his own release stating, ““The Club for Growth has been a tireless advocate for conservative economic policies and a strong ally of President Trump’s. I am honored to have the Club’s endorsement.”

The 1st District seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Phil Roe, who announced that he will retire after the current term.

