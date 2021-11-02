Cloe Barker re-elected Bristol, Va. commissioner of revenue

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Cloe Barker has been re-elected as Bristol, Virginia’s commissioner of revenue.

Barker has worked with the office for 35 years and previously served as chief deputy under previous commissioner Terry Frye.

Barker won 50.5% of the vote.

While these are finished tallies at the polls, canvassing of all votes will take place on Nov. 3. Mail-ballots must be postmarked Nov. 2 and received by election officials by Nov. 5.

