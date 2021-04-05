City alderman candidates make campaign pitches at Republicans of Kingsport meeting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport citizens will head to the polls on May 18 to elect the city’s next leaders. This includes voting on three alderman positions for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Alderman candidates are not listed on the ballot as running under any political party. However, mayor, alderman, and school board candidates were invited to speak at a Republicans of Kingsport meeting on Monday. Six of the nine alderman candidates appeared at the meeting.
Candidates were given three-minute time slots to share how they would lead Kingsport. Alderman candidate speakers included Sara Buchanan, Joe Carr, Betsy Cooper, Collette George, Bob Harshbarger, and Paul Montgomery.
Other alderman candidates on the ballot but not at the meeting include Wesley Combs, J.S. Moore, and Gerald Sensabaugh.
More information on Kingsport’s upcoming municipal elections can be found here. Early voting begins on April 28.