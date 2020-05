The homepage of Democratic First District Congressional candidate Chris Rowe’s campaign website.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chris Rowe (D- Tenn.), the first Democrat to step into the 2020 race for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, announced his campaign suspension, according to a press release Saturday night.

Rowe plans to run as the interim Carter County Democratic Party chair until the next reorganization and to help rebuild Tennessee at a local level throughout the coronavirus crisis, the release said.

Rowe will support Blair Walsingham in the August primary.