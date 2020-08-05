Officials: Chattanooga GOP event with Hagerty, Sethi had virus exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of Tennessee’s primary election, public health officials have announced that top Republican political candidates and others may have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

Hamilton County Health Department confirmed Wednesday there was a virus exposure at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga, a GOP event that was held Friday.

According to the county, case investigations concluded that a person attended the event while in their infectious period.

Senate GOP hopefuls Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty were in attendance. They are locked in a tough race for an open seat.