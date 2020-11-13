Chair of Washington County, TN Democratic Party launches campaign for state party chair position

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chair of the Washington County Democratic Party has launched a campaign to run for the Tennessee Democratic Party Chair.

Kate Craig held a virtual Zoom meeting Thursday night to announce her campaign.

“Civic responsibility has always been important to me. Every election day, my mother took me to vote with her. In 2003 during my senior year at East Tennessee State University, I began my political career,” Craig said during the announcement.

Current Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini announced she will not seek re-election.

The election to name a new chair is scheduled for January 2021.

The exact date has yet to be determined.