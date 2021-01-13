Chad Dotson announces campaign for Virginia Senate District 38 seat

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Chad Dotson has become the third candidate to enter the race for the Virginia Senate seat previously held by Sen. Ben Chafin, who died from COVID-19.

Dotson is seeking the Republican nomination, which will be made through a party canvass on Jan. 21.

A current dean and constitutional law professor at the Appalachian School of Law, Dotson has served as a circuit court and general district court judge. He was elected in 2003 as commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.

“I’m running in the Special Election because I know we need a conservative voice who will continue the work that Senator Ben Chafin started,” Dotson said in a news release. “We need a Senator in Richmond who will fight to bring jobs to Southwest Virginia, defend our special way of life, and preserve the values we hold dear – lower taxes, less spending, defending the Second Amendment, preserving life, having the back of law enforcement professionals, and fighting for the rule of law.”

Two other candidates have entered the 38th District race: Dickenson County deputy Jony Baker and Lebanon Town Council member Elijah Leonard.

A special election will be held March 23.