JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 interviewed Republican candidates for mayor of Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties, asking nine important questions related to leading a local government. The questions are below followed by video answers from each candidate who participated.
All candidates were asked the same questions in the same order, with the exception of the final question, which was worded slightly differently depending on whether a candidate was an incumbent or a challenger. Questions were not provided in advance and did not relate to specific events or issues in an individual county.
Participating candidates included:
- Both Carter County candidates — Mayor Patty Woodby and challenger Danny Ward, a school board member and former county commissioner.
- Washington County Commissioner Robbie Tester, who is challenging first-term Mayor Joe Grandy.
- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who is seeking a third consecutive term.
News Channel 11 made repeated attempts to arrange interviews with Grandy and with Angie Stanley, a Sullivan County commissioner who is challenging Venable, but neither of those candidates made themselves available.