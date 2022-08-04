ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff.

The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election.

He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary.

Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than 30 years of service.

The sheriff-elect will have his work cut out for him once he takes the reins. Last week, Lunceford said the sheriff’s office was short 51 full-time workers and accused the county commission of underfunding his department. He also said the county jail was facing decertification due to staffing shortages.

Both Fraley and Croy spoke with News Channel 11 on Wednesday about how they would address the staffing issues.

Fraley’s term as sheriff will begin Sept. 1.