Carter County sheriff candidate holds meet and greet

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People seeking office gathered at a meet and greet hosted by sheriff candidate Mike Fraley in Carter County.

Fraley is a republican candidate for sheriff seeking election in Carter County and he used this meeting as an opportunity to meet voters and answer some of their questions.

During the event, Fraley and other candidates spoke about pay raises for employees, officers on patrol and a drug problem in the county.

“There are actually four on the ballot for the Republican Primary in May — myself, the current sheriff, and Mr. Birchfield and Mr. Smith. And then, the winner of that race will face off against the another one in August who is running as an Independent,” said Fraley.

Fraley says that no matter how the race turns out he is happy to have had the chance to meet and talk with everyone about the upcoming election.

The State and county primary is set for Tuesday, May 3.