Carter County Election Commission releases list of candidates for upcoming election

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The candidates are in for Carter County in the upcoming November 3 election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 15 names will appear on the ballots for voters to choose from.

Daniel McInturff and James Pierce are both running for the District 7 seat on the county commission.

Teresa Smith and Jason Holly are the listed candidates for the City of Elizabethton Judge seat.

The following candidates are running for seats on the City of Elizabethton School Board:

David Phil Isaacs

Michael R. Wilson

Jamie M. Schaff

Geneve Lavonne Treadway

Jeffrey Richard Bohlke

Three names appear on the candidate list for the City of Watauga City Commissioner election:

Dennis G. Hicks, Jr.

Richard D. McCracken

Timothy S. Peer

The following three candidates will appear on the ballot running for the Elizabethton City Council: