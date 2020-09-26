Carter County Democrats rally support for Bradshaw, Walsingham

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday, the Carter County Democratic Party rallied support for three candidates at Kiwanis Park as we are now just over five weeks from election day.

The group hoped to turn voters out for Blair Walsingham, 1st congressional district candidate, Marquita Bradshaw, U.S. Senate candidate, and also Amber Riddle, a candidate for Tennessee State Senate.

This took place at the Elizabethton Old Time Political Rally on Saturday from 11-3 p.m.

Several dozen members of the community attended to hear the candidates speak and to discuss important issues in their platform.

As Bradshaw and Walsingham focus heavily on their races, they hope by working together they can build state-wide momentum for Democrat voters before they head to the polls.

“This state ranks 49th when it comes to voting. We have more non-voters than we have Republicans and Democrats combined, because people have lost faith in the process,” said Marquita Bradshaw.

Walsingham and Bradshaw have continued to hold rallies together throughout this election cycle in Northeast Tennessee.

“We are one democratic party. We are unified and we are working together to make sure there is a blue wave up and down the valley,” said Bradshaw.

All three women running for office say they are united in their desire to put people ahead of politics. They hope to work together to fight for healthcare rights, freedom, and financial security for Northeast Tennessee.

Election day is November 3rd. Early voting in Tennessee kicks off on October 14.

