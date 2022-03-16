ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters filled the Bonnie Kate Theater hoping to hear from several candidates vying for the top positions in the Carter County government.

A candidate forum Tuesday night saw candidates from the county clerk, trustee, mayor and sheriff races answer questions sourced from the community.

All four mayoral candidates were in attendance. News Channel 11 spoke to each of them about a variety of topics.

Carter County is set to receive millions in federal funding as part of COVID relief efforts. We asked each candidate about their top priority on how to spend that money.

Incumbent Mayor Patty Woodby is running in the election for the first time. She took over the position in 2020.

Woodby, a Republican candidate, said she would emphasize infrastructure, with some of her plan already in motion.

“What I see using those funds for is broadband, utility infrastructure. We have a lot of aging waterlines,” Woodby said. “We have a lot of communities who do not have access to clean drinking water.”

The Carter County Commission approved a resolution showing its support for broadband expansion last month.

Fellow Republican Michael Ensor said his first priority for the federal money would be to give county employees bonuses for working through the pandemic.

“They were working during this whole COVID event,” Ensor said. “That money needs to be put with our people, especially with where the economy is at today.

Ensor said water and infrastructure concerns would come second.

Republican Danny Ward said broadband is his top priority for federal funds.

“We need it desperately, so we can recruit jobs,” Ward said. “We can help the kids with their school work.

Ward said he would also focus on water supply in Carter County’s rural areas.

Devon Buck, an independent candidate, said he would use COVID funds to help struggling businesses that were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“The businesses that took a shot from the COVID, I’d like to see them build back up and running,” Buck said.

Each candidate also said they would like to improve communication from the county mayor’s office, either through direct conversation with citizens or by working more closely with county commissioners.

Candidates were also asked how they would help Carter County take the next step with its emerging tourism industry.

Woodby said she would continue expansions of the Tweetsie Trail to connect with a mountain bike area in Valley Forge.

“Those will be a beginner, intermediate, and a very high-tech trail system that will bring mountain bikers from around the country,” Woodby said.

Ensor said he would make sure tourism dollars stay with the county, instead of outside private investment.

“People are trying to exploit our tourism dollar. We have to jump onboard and exploit our own tourism dollar,” Ensor said.

Ward and Buck both said the county ought to do a better job promoting its natural areas.

“We need to show people in Nashville what we have, so we can get other people up here seeing and spend their tax dollars up here,” Ward said.

“That’s the most beautiful place in the world to me, but you know advertising the lakes, the streams, the trout fishing,” Buck said.

Each candidate also expressed excitement and opportunity with the news of Watauga Lake being designated a Bill Dance Signature Lake.

Not every candidate on the primary election ballot made it out to the forum. Only three of the five sheriffs candidates were present.

Current Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and candidate Kim Birchfield were absent.

Organizer of the event and Executive Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Joy McCray said invitations were sent to all candidates.

“We sent out an invitation to everyone that had registered with the election commission,” McCray said. “Why people haven’t decided to come out I’m not sure, but we are so pleased to have the folks that did choose to take our invitation.”

Candidates Rocky Croy, Mike Fraley and Thomas Smith did attend. They covered a variety of topics, but a big one was what to do with the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter.

A debate between the two governing bodies has raged for months on how much each should have to pay for the facility.

Each candidate shared their thoughts on how they would handle the situation.

“The officers are not familiar with the laws that they can enforce, what they can do, and when they can do it,” said Rocky Croy. “So, what they would do is have a sergeant and a lieutenant go to a school and learn how to do this.”

“I think we need to be able to sit down at the table and not refuse to talk to everybody,” said Mike Fraley. “Not only with the animal shelter, but working with the commission on budgets and things like that. You have to be able to sit down and negotiate these things.”

“I just talked to the Friends of the Animal Shelter a week or two ago, and I told them that I would be more than happy to accept the animal control function back at the sheriff’s department if the county commission will fund it, and fund it properly,” said Thomas Smith.

A delegation of city and county leaders is set to resume talks this Thursday.

These candidates have a busy month and a half of campaigning before the primary election on May 3.

In August, voters will have the final say in the general election.

Organizers for Tuesday’s forum hope it helped change the typically low turnout in these types of elections.